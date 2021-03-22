Joe Biden to Host Atlanta Ally’s Mayoral Campaign Fundraiser

President Joe Biden will headline the reelection fundraiser for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday.

An invite obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution advertises “the first fundraising event with President Biden” to be held on March 26. Donations for attendance range from $100 for “young professionals,” to “co-host” at $10,000.

Bottoms — along with failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams — is one of Biden’s foremost allies in the state, which went from red to blue in the 2020 Presidential election for the first time in decades. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will spend time with Abrams during a visit originally intended as a pep rally for the passing of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus.

Bottoms was initially offered a cabinet position as head of the Small Business Administration, but declined in order to run for another term as Mayor of Atlanta. Her challenger, 20-year City Council veteran and current President Felicia Moore, is expected to put Atlanta’s record homicides on center stage before the votes are cast on November 2.