Exclusive — Buddy Carter: Biden ‘Created’ Border Crisis, Migrants View Border as ‘Open’

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview Monday that President Joe Biden created the migrant border crisis, and now migrants see the border as “open” because they believe Biden will not stop them from crossing.

Carter spoke to Breitbart News as he led a 43-member letter to Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Xavier Becerra, demanding answers about the large flood of migrants and unaccompanied children crossing the border.

In the letter, Carter and the other lawmakers noted that the migrant flow has escalated into a “crisis.” The lawmakers wrote:

It has been widely reported that there is an ongoing crisis at our southern border with a tremendous increase in the number of people crossing the border. In February alone, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) recorded over 100,000 people attempting to enter the United States, a figure that is nearly three times as large as the numbers this time last year. Raising more concerns, nearly 9,000 UC/single minors crossed the border in February.

Carter blamed Biden and Becerra for the unaccompanied minor and migrant crisis. He also blamed Biden’s executive orders that unraveled former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“I think the administration and the HHS Secretary needs to own up to this. There’s no question about it. Look,this president has ruled by executive order. He has implemented more executive orders in a short period of time than any president, any modern president has,” Carter told Breitbart News.

“Keep in mind this is the same president that said at one time while he was candidate Joe Biden that any president who ruled by executive order was nothing more than a dictator. Of course, he was referring to Donald Trump. Look what’s happened now,” he added.

Carter said Biden created the crisis by unraveling Trump’s immigration agenda.

The Georgia conservative also said that many migrants view the border as “open” due to Biden’s lack of border enforcement.

Breitbart News’s John Binder captured how many migrants crossing the border have been flying “Biden for President 2020” flags while awaiting entry in the United States.

Cater cited Biden’s elimination of the “Remain in Mexico” rule that mandates migrants must stay in Mexico while applying for asylum as one reason that migrants are crossing the border.

“And these people in Mexico, they’re just coming to the border because they view it as being open now. They view as being … as a president who’s not going to stop them and therefore they’re coming in droves,” he said.