Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement Tuesday that his organization launched two ads to pressure Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) against the For the People Act, contending the legislation would be “disastrous” for the country.

The Club for Growth is launching a $50,000 digital ad buy on Wednesday, urging the two Democrats to stand up to the radical left, protect the filibuster, and stop S. 1, the For the People Act.

The ads describe the radical left as “unhinged” and “rabid dogs” going after anyone in their sight, including Sinema and Manchin. Here are the ads urging Sinema to avoid eliminating the filibuster and prevent the Senate from passing the For the People Act:

The For the People Act, the Democrats’ marquee legislation this congressional term, would radically transform America’s electoral system.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) described the legislation as the “Corrupt Politicians Act” and the “most dangerous piece of legislation before Congress.”

The legislation would: Federalize control over congressional elections;

Declare that standard state and local maintenance of elections systems, such as purging ineligible voters from voter rolls, limiting vote-by-mail, requiring voter ID, and establishing rules against felons voting, would erode the right to vote;

Restrict lawsuits against the rules in H.R. 1 to the federal court system, which is, coincidentally, favorable to Democrats;

Establish online and automatic voter registration;

Protect illegal immigrants from prosecution if they vote;

Establish same-day voter registration;

Register minors to vote;

Mandate early voting;

Establish nationwide vote-by-mail without a voter ID; and

Allow ballots to be counted ten days after Election Day.

“Club for Growth launched the two ads because we want voters to tell Senators Manchin and Sinema to keep fighting against the Radical Left and all their ridiculous demands. Getting rid of the filibuster and jamming through Pelosi’s Election Fraud bill will be disastrous for our country, undermine the rights of the minority, and do nothing to restore Americans’ faith in our elections,” McIntosh told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement.