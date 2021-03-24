President Joe Biden may have illegally ordered the government to stop funds for construction on the wall on the southern border, as the Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigates the decision

Biden issued an executive order on his first day as president to pause in government spending on the wall, keeping his campaign promise to end the border security project.

Last week, 40 Senate Republicans accused Biden of violating the law and making the migrant crisis on the southern border worse.

“In the weeks that followed, operational control of our southern border was compromised and a humanitarian and national security crisis has ensued,” the senators wrote in a letter to the GAO requesting a ruling on Biden’s questionable action.

The GAO is reviewing the order, according to a report by Politico, noting the president may have broken the law by trying to control funding approved by Congress. Congress passed a government funding package in 2020, signed by Trump, that included $1.4 billion for wall construction

A group of four additional senators — Mike Lee, R-UT, Josh Hawley, R-MO, Dan Sullivan, R-AK, and Ron Johnson, R-WI, and over 60 House Republicans joined the earlier request to the GAO, Fox News reported Tuesday.

If the GAO rules against Biden, it will further the narrative that his administration is straining the bonds of executive power to execute his radical agenda on immigration and border security.

A senior Department of Homeland Security official told Breitbart News that Biden’s decision to pause wall construction cost taxpayers six million dollars per day.