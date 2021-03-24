Sidney Powell’s Defense: ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Have Believed Her Election Claims

Lawyers representing attorney Sidney Powell, who was sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems in January, argued this week that “no reasonable person” would have believed her claims about election fraud and she is therefore not liable.

As Breitbart News noted in January, Dominion sued Powell for $1.3 billion in damages after she claimed publicly on several occasions that the company was connected with voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. As Breitbart News reported:

Powell had pursued a theory that Dominion voting machines, operating with Smartmatic software, were manipulable and had been responsible for switching votes from Trump to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. She also alleged that Dominion had worked with foreign governments, including Venezuela, and produced an affidavit purporting to support that allegation.

She had not yet provided evidence that votes had actually been changed, however, and has faced increasing public criticism.

Though Powell had made those claims in arguing that then-President Donald Trump had won the election, the Trump legal team subsequently distanced itself from her and her claims. In their filing on her behalf, Powell’s attorneys use a familiar defense to defamation lawsuits, which is that statements of opinion are generally protected by the First Amendment.

“[N]o reasonable person would conclude that the statements [about Dominion] were truly statements of fact,” they argued.

Powell gained renown for her defense of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, whom Trump later pardoned.

