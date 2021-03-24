Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) revealed Democrat-proposed legislation would “mandate ballot harvesting” without “supervision” during Wednesday’s Senate Rules Committee hearing on S.1, the “For the People Act.”

Cruz said of the bill, which contains unpopular provisions with Biden voters, Latino citizens, and black Americans, that Democrats “want to strike down every photo ID law in the country to encourage voter fraud.” Adding, “This bill mandates ballot harvesting!”

“It mandates party operatives being able to go into nursing homes, collect every ballot there, throw out the ballots they don’t like because there’s no supervision over the ballot harvesting,” he articulated.

Cruz continued, “The Carter-Baker Commission, chaired by Democratic president Jimmy Carter, said ballot harvesting was a major source of voter fraud.”

“What do Senate Democrats do?” he questioned, pointing to Democrats who wish to risk voter fraud.

“[Democrats] Look at the Carter-Baker Commission,” to see what the sources of voter fraud are and say, “let’s do more of that,” Cruz asserted.

“This bill has been called the corrupt politicians’ act because it’s designed to keep corrupt politicians in office and everyone supporting it should be ashamed,” Cruz concluded.

@tedcruz tears apart the left’s fraud attempts in S. 1. “This bill mandates ballot harvesting.” pic.twitter.com/V9ocFRxkOK — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 24, 2021

Cruz’s animus toward the legislation corresponds with a poll that found only one-third of voters who understood the bill support it. The poll also found only 29 percent of voters know about the bill and what it contains.

Additionally, among Biden voters, the poll found 62 percent support voter ID laws. Black Americans support voter ID laws by 42 points, along with Latino voters who also support voter ID laws by a greater margin, 78 percent.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has called the legislation “replete with problems,” while Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has said the bill would “completely consolidate power for all time” and “destroy conservatives and the Republican party completely.”