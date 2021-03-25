Twenty House Republicans called on President Joe Biden to allow press access at the southern border, calling it an “insult to the purposes of a free press.”

In an emailed press release, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said the obstruction of “journalists from witnessing and documenting the crisis up close… is an insult to the purposes of a free press – as defended in our Constitution – which are to inform the public and hold those in power accountable.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday the administration was open to “providing greater access to the media” via “a video camera” of one of the detention facilities. She also noted it was a “health concern” to have “increased access.”

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki confronted for the administration continuing to block press from viewing CBP border facilities https://t.co/DcdHn4Mc20 pic.twitter.com/fxJMF0JqD7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2021

But Roy’s statement pushed back, “Seeing as your Administration refuses to publicly acknowledge the crisis in contradiction to demonstrable facts, denying reporters access can only be seen as a craven effort to keep the public from fully realizing the extent to which this administration’s policies have created chaos.”

“It is far worse than most realize, largely because your Administration is not only mischaracterizing the crisis but also prohibiting journalists from witnessing and documenting the crisis up close,” the statement concluded.

Cosigners to the letter include the following Republican members:

Tom McClintock (CA)

Liz Cheney (WY)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Glenn Grothman (WI)

Randy K. Weber (TX)

Ted Budd (NC)

Ann Wagner (MI)

Gregory Steube (FL)

Jody Hice (GA)

Bill Posey (FL)

Jake LaTurner (KS)

Paul Gosar (AZ)

Ashley Hinson (IA)

Tracey Mann (KS)

Lisa McClain (MI)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA)

James R. Baird (IN)

Dan Bishop (NC)

Madison Cawthorn (NC)

Brian Babin (TX)