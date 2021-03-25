Jen Psaki: Executive and Legislative Gun Control on the Table

White Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that executive action for gun control is an option President Biden can use in addition to the push for new gun laws in Congress.

U.S. News and World Report noted the Biden Administration is searching for avenues for executive actions, depending on whether the current gun control legislation in Congress passes or not.

Psaki spoke to executive action, saying, “I think he sees it as vital to take steps on two tracks because congressional legislation obviously has a more permanent, lasting impact. Executive actions are, of course, an important lever that every president has at their disposal.”

She made clear that President Biden is not holding back executive gun control in hopes that Congress acts, rather he is weighing executive possibilities.

Psaki said, “He’s not waiting for anything to fail.”

USA Today quoted Psaki saying executive gun control options provide the President with “lots of levers” that can be pulled.

But Psaki would not provide specifics on what Biden is considering. She said, “I don’t have anything to predict … on whether there’d be something independent. I think we’re looking at what a number of passionate gun safety advocates on the Hill have already introduced to see where we can help push the boulder on that.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.