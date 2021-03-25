Joe Biden Confirms He Will Run for Re-election in 2024

President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday he would run for re-election in 2024, marking the first time he committed to it.

“The answer is yes,” Biden said. “My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Biden spoke about his political future during a press conference at the White House on Thursday.

He laughed when a reporter noted former President Donald Trump already set up his reelection campaign at this point in his administration but Biden had not.

“My predecessor needed to,” Biden laughed. “My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him.”

Biden said he “expected” he would run with Vice President Kamala Harris.

When pressed on his assertion that he would run for re-election, Biden pushed back.

“Look, I don’t know where you guys come from, man … I am a great respecter of fate. I have never been able to plan for 3.5 years ahead for certain,” he said.

He appeared exasperated when a reporter asked him whether he expected to run against former President Donald Trump in 2024, claiming he did not even think about it.

“I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party,” he said. “Do you?”

Biden will turn 82 years old in 2024.

“The way I view things, I’ve become a great respecter of fate in my life,” Biden said. “I set a goal that’s in front of me to get things done for the people I care most about.”