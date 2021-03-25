Joe Biden Jokes He’s ‘Flattered’ Migrants ‘Think He’s a Good Guy’

President Joe Biden joked at his press conference at the White House on Thursday that he should be “flattered” migrants are swarming to the southern border.

“Well look, I guess I should be flattered people are coming because I’m the nice guy. That’s the reason why it’s happening, that I’m a decent man. … That’s why they’re coming–because they know Biden’s a good guy,” Biden said.

Biden asserted that the surge of migrants at the border is the result of the usual increase of seasonal migrants attempting to cross the border.

“It happens every single solitary year,” Biden said.

He failed to mention that the rate of migrants at the border has dramatically increased since he became president.

He stated that the weather is what is encouraging more migrants to come.

“That’s not the reason they are coming,” he said. “The reason they are coming is this is the time they can travel with the least likely dying in the desert.”

He also blamed the economic conditions in Central American countries as a root cause for why migrants are leaving their countries.

“I like to think it’s because I’m a nice guy, but it’s not,” he said.