Joe Biden Says He ‘Admires’ Xi Jinping, Has Spent Lots of Time with Him

President Joe Biden answered questions about his relationship with China at his first press conference after 64 days in office.

At the Thursday Press Conference, a reporter asked Biden about his relationship with China now that he “has been in office for a few months.”

Biden answered by discussing his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping:

I’ve known Xi Jinping for a long time. Allegedly, by the time I left office of the vice president, I had spent more time with Xi Jinping than any other world leader had because President [Barack] Obama and the Chinese President Hu [Jintao] decided we should get to know one another since it is inappropriate for the President of the United States to spend time with the Vice President of another country. But it was obvious he was going to become the new leader of China. So I spent hours upon hours with him alone with an interpreter. My interpreter and his, going into great detail and very, very straightforward. Doesn’t have a democratic with a small d bone in his body, but he is a smart, smart guy. … I admire about dealing with Xi is he understands and makes no pretense about not understanding what I’m saying, anymore than I do him. I pointed out to him no leader can be sustained in his or her position unless they represent the values of the country.

In 2013, Breitbart News reported, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. After ten days, a firm linked to Hunter Biden received a deal that amounted to $1.5 billion with a subsidiary of the Communist Chinese Government’s Bank of China.

In 2013, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Ten days later, Hunter Biden's firm inked a $1,500,000,000.00 deal with a subsidiary of the Communist Chinese Government's Bank of China. https://t.co/1P9r7hw27B — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 21, 2020

In December 2020, the New York Post reported on emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop in October suggesting he was involved in a joint venture with a Chinese entity to create a new company in which Joe Biden may have received a 10 percent ownership stake. The Biden family deal was reportedly with Ye Jianming’s company and was discussed in 2017, Joe Biden’s first year out of office.

In late January, reports emerged that Hunter Biden appeared to have kept his ten percent stake in an international private equity firm with ties to the Chinese government, despite promising to sell his shares in the venture.

Before Joe Biden took office, the Global Times, a propaganda mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), published an op-ed outlining the Chinese vision for the future under a compliant Joe Biden administration.