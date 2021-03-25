President Joe Biden had several awkward moments during his first press conference Thursday.

1. Biden claims “I miss” former President Donald Trump

A one point, Biden was asked if he was going to run for re-election in 2024, since former President Donald Trump had already indicated he would run again at this point of his presidency.

Biden on Trump: "My predecessor. Oh god, I miss him." pic.twitter.com/B0WdOTpGJn — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 25, 2021

“My predecessor need do,” Biden muttered, “needed to,” with a laugh.

“My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him,” he said sarcastically, before confirming his “plan” is to run.

When asked a followup, Biden said, “I’ve never been able to plan four and a half, three and a half years ahead for certain.”

2. Biden suffers another brain freeze

At another point, Biden suffered a brain freeze and caught himself in the middle of a meandering thought:

So… @JoeBiden's press conference is going just about how you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/8V7stcpueW — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 25, 2021

“So the best way to get something done,” Biden pontificated, “if you hold near and dear to you that you, uh, um, like to be able to— anyway— we’re going to get a lot done.”

After completing his statement, the president turned to his prepared list of reporters to prompt for a question.

“Okay, um… hang on… uh…sorry,” Biden said, scouring his list.

3. “Jim Eagle”

Biden attacked election integrity bills being considered in states like Georgia and Michigan.

“It’s sick,” he declared.

'This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle,' President Biden comments on voting rights issues. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/L52FQlnsHG — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 25, 2021

“This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle,” Biden said, not elaborating on who exactly “Jim Eagle” is.

4. Biden makes sure his unclear answer is clear

One reporter wanted Biden to commit to letting reporters into facilities crammed with illegal aliens near the border.

Biden REFUSES to say when he'll be transparent about the border crisis: "I will commit to transparency as soon as I'm in a position to implement what we're doing right now." Reporter: "How soon will that be?" Biden: "I don't know, to be clear." pic.twitter.com/6RyP6Xa1at — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) March 25, 2021

He refused, except to say, “I will commit to transparency as soon as I’m in a position to implement what we’re doing right now.”

“How soon will that be?” Biden was asked.

“I don’t know, to be clear,” the president responded.

All told, Biden called on ten reporters from his pre-selected list.

5. Biden gets snippy with reporter recounting conditions in border facilities

ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega told Biden she had returned from the border yesterday and described the crowded conditions in Donna, Texas, after Biden’s administration had encouraged migrants to come to the border.

Cecilia Vega got two follow-ups and after she asked about whether kids will be allowed to stay in the U.S., she brought up the horrid conditions at CBP facilities, leading Biden to lash out: "Is — that's a serious question, right? If it's acceptable to me? Come on." pic.twitter.com/eIgaHc9Vaj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 25, 2021

“What is your reaction to some of these images that have come out from that particular facility. Is what’s happening inside acceptable to you and when is this going to be fixed?” she asked.

“That’s a serious question, right?” Biden responded with a huff. “Is it acceptable to me, come on.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.