NRCC Announces ‘Exit List’ for Targeted Democrats

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced new ads against vulnerable Democrats on a new “Exit List.”

The NRCC’s “Exit List” highlights the Democrats who are “likely to retire or run for a different office in 2022.”

“House Democrats are running for the exits because they know they’re in for a bruising election cycle which will cost them their jobs and their House majority,” the NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement. “They’d rather move on than have to spend another election defending their socialist agenda that will strip Americans of their private health insurance, defund the police, open our borders and raise taxes.”

“To help make the decision easier for these vulnerable Democrats, the NRCC launched paid media efforts today in PA-17, TX-15, and WI-03,” the press release said.

So far, the committee released three paid media campaigns against Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA), and Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI).

The ad against Gonzalez highlights his questionable account with a Chinese bank. “How can we trust Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to stand up to China? Gonzalez stashed up to $250,000 in a Chinese bank,” the digital ad’s voice-over artist said. “Reported revealed Chinese Communists paid Gonzalez thousands.”

WATCH: Our new ad reminds #TX15 voters why they can't trust @RepGonzales & his dangerous ties to communist China. pic.twitter.com/KSIoXfcqK4 — NRCC (@NRCC) March 25, 2021

The ad against Lamb highlights his attacks on the energy industry.

“Conor Lamb says he supports the energy industry but does he? Lamb votes with environmental extremists Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time,” the digital ad’s voice-over artist said. “Biden’s job-killing fracking ban will help Pennsylvania.”

🚨 New digital ad in #PA17@ConorLambPA supports Democrats' socialist job-killing agenda that will destroy Pennsylvania energy jobs. Lamb will always put party over people. https://t.co/P94GmDIBPg pic.twitter.com/eTDlntLv1c — NRCC (@NRCC) March 25, 2021

The ad against Kind highlights the money he’s accused of using from his campaign for taking First Class flights.

“Why doesn’t career politician Ron Kind want to drain the swamp? He’s part of it,” the digital ad’s voice-over artist said. “Tell Ron Kind to oppose publicly funded campaigns.”

The new NRCC digital ad in #WI03 reminds voters that @KindforCongress is a career politician who voted to funnel over $7M to his own campaign. https://t.co/ZRdgE4hbAN pic.twitter.com/CxCqeZeSqb — NRCC (@NRCC) March 25, 2021

Two of the target list members, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX), have already announced their intent to retire, which would open the seat up for a competitive race.

The NRCC previously released a list of 47 “offensive opportunities,” which included 29 Battleground Democrats. The Battleground Districts are where “President Biden lost the district or where the 2020 presidential or congressional margin was within 5 percent.”