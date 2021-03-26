Cheat Sheet Told Joe Biden Which Reporters to Pick During Press Conference

Photos from President Joe Biden’s press conference on Thursday revealed he had a large sheet of paper showing him which reporters to call on.

The prompt had visible headshot photos of reporters in the room, including large handwritten numbers that were circled by the photo of each reporter he called on.

The images of the numbered journalists included Justin Sink of Bloomberg, Zeke Miller from the Associated Press, and Ken Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, all reporters Biden called on during the press conference.

Some of the boxes in the cheat sheet did not include a picture and were crossed out.

Biden’s press conference cheat sheet with headshots of reporters — Why are some of the squares crossed out? pic.twitter.com/H1Pru1GACu — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 26, 2021

The photos were taken by pool photographer Oliver Contreras who was in the East Room of the White House during the press conference.

Despite having a cheat sheet, Biden paused significantly before every question as he looked down at his notes before calling on a reporter.

He also struggled with some of the names of the reporters.

Biden called Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim “Miss Kim” and ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega “Cecilia.”

The president’s press conference lasted 62 minutes and he called on ten reporters for questions.