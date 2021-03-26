Joe Biden Brings Hunter Biden for a Ride on Air Force One

President Joe Biden welcomed his son Hunter Biden for a trip aboard Air Force One on Friday.

Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen, and their baby son Beau Biden left the White House with Joe Biden and took Marine One to Joint Base Andrews.

The Bidens boarded Air Force One for a short trip to their home in Delaware.

Both the president, Hunter, and Melissa Cohen wore masks as they walked up the stairs to enter the plane.

One reporter asked President Biden what it meant to him to have Hunter’s son Beau on the plane.

“It’s really great,” he replied.

This is the president’s fifth trip to his home in Delaware since he became president nine weeks ago.