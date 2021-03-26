President Joe Biden left Friday afternoon for a weekend trip to Delaware, his fifth trip home since he became president and his sixth weekend away from the White House.

White House staff bumped up Biden’s scheduled departure from the building by four hours on Friday so he could leave early for his trip.

The president also returned to Delaware on the weekends of March 13, February 27, and February 6 and in the middle of the week on March 16.

In addition, Biden and his family spent two weekends away at Camp David since he became president — the weekend of February 13 and March 20.

After this weekend, Biden will have spent six weekends and more than two dozen resting days out of the White House since he took office nine weeks ago on January 20.

The White House has previously defended Biden’s travel away from the White House, claiming his home is in Delaware, not Washington, DC.

“The president lives in Wilmington. It’s his home,” Psaki said.

Former President Barack Obama rarely traveled back to his home in Hawaii, although he enjoyed traveling to golf locations in sunny areas such as California and Florida. His family typically summered in Martha’s Vineyard, where they now own an $11.75 million home. Former President George W. Bush spent most of his spare time at his ranch in Texas.

At this point in his presidency, former President Trump had made five trips to his home at Mar-a-Lago, including one for the Red Cross Ball held at his property and one trip with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for a diplomatic golf game.

After taking office as president, Trump did not return to his home in New York until May 4, 2017.