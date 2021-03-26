President Joe Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the crisis at the border, but her public schedule has not changed to reflect her new job.

Harris will travel to Connecticut Friday for an event at the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven and an event at the West Haven Child Development Center.

Connecticut members of Congress plan to join her for the events to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts on issues of child poverty and education.

Earlier Friday, Harris will ceremonially swear in Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

On Thursday, the only public event on the vice president’s schedule was a virtual Passover celebration.

“The Passover story is powerful,” she said during the celebration. “It reminds us of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of injustice. It urges us to keep the faith in the face of uncertainty.”

Biden put Harris in charge of the migrant crisis on Wednesday afternoon.

“I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” Biden said as he met with Harris and immigration advisers at the White House.

Harris noted the importance of solving the crisis as she accepted the job

“Needless to say, the work will not be easy, but it is important work,” she said. “It is work that we demand — and the people of our countries, I believe, need — to help stem the tide that we have seen.”

Earlier in the week, Harris laughed when she was asked if she would travel to the Southern border.

“Not today,” she replied. “But I have before and I’m sure I’ll do it again.”