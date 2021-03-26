Text messages purportedly from Hunter Biden show what appears to be a contradiction from an official Secret Service statement, which maintains the agency had “no involvement” in an alleged case involving Hallie Biden finding a gun “inside of Hunter Biden’s pickup” and tossing “it in a trash can behind a grocery store where they frequently shopped.”

A screenshot of the text messages, published by Jack Posobiec, who says they are from the son of the president, reveal Hunter Biden allegedly said of the incident that “the police the FBI the Secret Service came on the scene.”

She stole the gun out of my truck lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jensens. Then she told me it was my problem to deal with. Then when the police the FBI the Secret Service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids.

BREAKING: Text message from Hunter Biden confirms involvement of Secret Service in his illegal firearm incident pic.twitter.com/1vb8GGJidX — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2021

An administration office relayed to the Hill, “President Biden had no knowledge or involvement of the incident.”

The official said, “President Biden did not have any knowledge of, or involvement in, the Secret Service’s alleged role in this incident, and neither he nor any family member was a protectee at that time.”

Further, Breitbart News reported Thursday that the “Secret Service approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale.”

The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws. The Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident, and Joe Biden, who was not under protection at the time, said through a spokesperson he has no knowledge of any Secret Service involvement. Days later, the gun was returned by an older man who regularly rummages through the grocery’s store’s trash to collect recyclable items, according to people familiar with the situation.

