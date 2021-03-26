Watch Live: Ted Cruz, John Cornyn Lead GOP Senate Delegation to Southwest Border

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) will lead a press conference on the migrant crisis at the Southwest border Friday.

Nineteen Senate Republicans traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis, which began less than 100 days into President Joe Biden’s administration.

The delegation to the border includes:

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.)

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

