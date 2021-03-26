Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) detailed Thursday the “humanitarian” and “health” migrant crisis at the southern border under President Joe Biden.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) served as part of a Senate Republican delegation to the southern border to detail the migrant crisis.

Tillis said he went south two years ago, under then-President Donald Trump, and they were controlling the border.

“Now, we’re hearing that border patrol is spending more time helping these families while criminals are bringing drugs and illicit materials into the United States,” Tillis said, with a large crowd of migrants behind him and Braun.

“They don’t have the resources to stop the illegal flow because the administration is allowing this flow that we see behind us. It’s inhumane.”

Braun noted that with Trump’s Remain in Mexico asylum policy, they had a “45-year record low.”

The Hoosier senator said this migrant flow is a “humanitarian” and a “health” crisis.

“They [border patrol] don’t have the resources to test for COVID,” Tillis added. “And, when they ask them if they’re sick, they say they’re not sick because they know that they will get released. And, then they’re released if they have a child under six-years-old and they’re asked to come back in three years.”

“The border patrol agents that we were riding with said that under the Trump administration policies, things were working right, it was the best it had ever been, and the morale of the border patrol agents was at its highest levels,” Braun said.

“President Biden said, ‘come,’ and they did,” Tillis remarked.