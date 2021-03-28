Sanctuary State Washington: Illegal Alien Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse

An illegal alien was convicted of multiple sex crimes, including child sexual abuse, in the sanctuary states of Washington and Oregon before being deported from the United States.

Juan Manuel Enriquez-Martinez, a 40-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was deported from the U.S. this month after having lived in the country since at least before 2015.

In June 2015, Enriquez-Martinez was convicted in Wasco County, Oregon for attempting to commit sexual penetration and first-degree attempting to commit sexual abuse. Less than a year later, in January 2016, Enriquez-Martinez was convicted in Klickitat County, Washington, for first-degree child molestation.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, in March 2016, issued a detainer on Enriquez-Martinez as a result of his criminal convictions. ICE issues detainers against illegal aliens so agents can take custody of suspects rather than having them released into U.S. communities.

The Washington Department of Corrections transferred Enriquez-Martinez to ICE agents in February. He received a final order for removal the following month before being deported.

Since late January, President Joe Biden’s administration has drastically cut interior immigration enforcement — allowing illegal aliens who are not recently convicted aggravated felons, terrorists, or gang members to evade arrest and deportation by ICE.

The “sanctuary country” orders are helping criminal illegal aliens get released into U.S. communities rather than being turned over to ICE agents. In Florida, because the orders state ICE agents can only detain recently convicted aggravated felons, illegal alien convicts are being released from state prison into communities.

Attorneys general in Florida, Arizona, and Montana are suing the Biden administration over the sanctuary country orders.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.