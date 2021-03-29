A video of former President Donald Trump speaking at a wedding emerged Sunday, featuring the former president ripping President Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis.

“The border’s not good; the border is the worst anybody’s ever seen,” Trump said.

The video, taken over the weekend and published by TMZ, shows the former president wearing a tuxedo and giving a speech at a wedding at Mar-a-Lago.

“I just say, ‘Do you miss me yet?'” he asked as the crowd applauded and cheered.

Trump pointed to the record number of migrants crossing the border after Biden rolled back his policies overwhelming border enforcement facilities.

“They’re living in squalor,” he said. “It’s a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and it’s going to destroy the country.”

Trump pointed to the looming effect the crisis would have in the United States.

“Frankly the country can’t afford it because you’re talking about massive, just incredibly massive amounts,” Trump said, noting the country’s school systems and hospitals would be overwhelmed.

The former president recalled his work to secure the border, saying he was “tough in the most humanitarian way.”

Trump also spoke about the first meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska where the Chinese humiliated American diplomats.

“In China the same thing, they never treated us that way, right?” he asked. “You saw what happened a few days ago? it was terrible.”