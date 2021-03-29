Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday vowed to take action against the broad push for vaccine passports, allowing individuals to show proof of vaccination to participate in basic activities or attend specific events, calling it a “completely unacceptable” idea.

“We’re not supportive of that. I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves,” the governor said at Monday’s press conference, explaining it is “completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.”

DeSantis said he will ultimately take action via “an executive function, emergency function” but called on the state legislature to respond accordingly and address the issue.

“You want the fox to guard the henhouse? I mean give me a break,” the Florida Republican continued.

“I understand, kind of, how some folks can embrace the idea, and I’m not saying it’s all necessarily done for bad purposes, but I think ultimately it would create problems in the state,” he added.

DeSantis reiterated the state is committed to its goal of providing the vaccine to everyone who wants one but emphasized there is no mandate or expectation.

“And that was something that, while it was advised to take, particularly if you’re vulnerable, we were not going to force you to do it,” he promised.

DeSantis highlighted his opposition to vaccine passports, which New York rolled out in some capacity, earlier this month, calling it a “terrible” and “unacceptable” proposition.

“The vaccine passport is a terrible idea. We are definitely not going to require anything from the state’s perspective. That is totally off the table,” DeSantis said during a roundtable discussion earlier this month. “If I have businesses that want to do that in Florida, I think that that’s more than just a private decision.”

“Look, if you want to go to a movie theater or concert, all this stuff, go. If you don’t, don’t,” he continued.

“But to require somebody to show some type of proof of vaccination, I think, is completely unacceptable, and it’s not something that we’re going to support here in any way in Florida,” DeSantis added.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is working with private companies to develop vaccine passports and help establish recommendations and guidelines. However, she said there will be “no centralized universal federal vaccination database” or mandate.

