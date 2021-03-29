An illegal alien was arrested this month after having fled to Canada following the murder of his newborn son, who was found buried in the backyard of a home in the sanctuary state of California in 2019.

Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, a 23-year-old illegal alien, was arrested in Canada and will be extradited to Kern County, California, as he faces statutory rape charges and accessory to murder charges in connection to the murder of his newborn son.

Mann arrived illegally in the United States sometime before 2018 and was given a GPS ankle monitor by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The ankle monitor system is one of a few Alternatives to Detention (ATDs) used by federal immigration officials where illegal aliens are released into the U.S. interior rather than remaining in federal custody.

According to police, Mann had a sexual relationship with his then-14-year-old cousin and got her pregnant. At the age of 15, the girl gave birth to a baby boy who was soon after murdered by his grandmother who is now serving a life sentence.

The grandmother, police said, admitted to them in interviews that she drowned the baby to death to “prevent family shame” in their Sikh community in Bakersfield, California.

The child’s remains were discovered in the family’s backyard in February 2019. Since then, investigators had been looking for Mann — who allegedly tore off his ankle monitor. Investigators say Mann fled to Canada to evade arrest and charges in the case.

