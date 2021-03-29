Michigan County Denounces ‘Orders Unilaterally Issued’ by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Another Michigan county has passed a resolution critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) ongoing lockdown orders.

Cheboygan County joined other northern Michigan counties Tuesday in passing Resolution 2021-06 “supporting (the) collective effort by Michigan counties in opposing current and future orders unilaterally issued by Governor Whitmer and state agencies in response to (coronavirus).”

A majority of commissioners noted Antrim, Baraga, Delta, Grand Traverse, Houghton, Kalkaska, and Menominee counties “have recently passed resolutions opposing orders unilaterally issued by Governor Whitmer and various state agencies”.

“Cheboygan County wishes to voice our solidarity with the other counties,” the resolution said.

The commissioners said the virus “as caused an unprecedented time in our history; however, even in the time of crisis the basic civil liberties and foundations of our society must be preserved”.

“Governor Whitmer and the various state agencies do not have authority to unilaterally impose orders that essentially equate into laws,” the resolution stated, and said the “differing opinions on the path to be taken in response” to the virus should be debated and decided by “the legislators that have been duly elected by the People of the State of Michigan”.

It added, “the draconian orders that have been issued thus far throughout the pandemic have resulted in irreparable harm to the economy, education of youth, and mental health of residents in Cheboygan County”.

In February, Missaukee County commissioners said it is “the right and responsibility of individuals to self-determine what is best for their own health, liberty and pursuit of happiness is necessary and ensured by our Constitution, which we have taken an oath to defend and uphold,” according to meeting minutes from February 9.

The Missaukee County Commission calls upon the Michigan Legislature to exercise their co-equal authority by adopting constitutionally sound measures which limit the unchecked exercise and abuse of executive power, which restore individual responsibility and accountability, and which return Michigan to the ranks of freedom-loving governments everywhere. …

FURTHER, we call upon the citizens of Missaukee County to act responsibly with regards to others while determining for themselves what is best for themselves, for their own families and loved ones and how to contend with the ongoing risks associated with the COVID-19 virus; FURTHER, we call upon local businesses to use their own good judgement to operate in a manner which minimizes risk to patrons while protecting the health and welfare of their businesses, care for their employees, and the community.

“No one had the right, especially her, to tell us that we have to” wear masks, close businesses, and her various other orders, Commissioner Star Hughston told Breitbart News.

“We are not idiots. We can decide what is best for us, and if you choose to wear a face mask and you have health concerns, then in my opinion, you would need to wear one. But if you don’t choose to wear one, then it’s your right,” he said.

In January, Chippewa County called on Whitmer to reopen bars and restaurants “immediately.”

Earlier that month, Baraga County denounced the governor’s ongoing lockdown.

“Since March 10, 2020 the People of the State of Michigan have endured restrictions on their freedom which have not been seen in North America since the days of King George III and the American Revolution,” the group wrote.

“Enough is enough,” all commissioners and all county-wide elected officials said in a joint statement.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.