Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) is the ninth Democrat to defect from Pelosi’s partisan effort to use the Committee on House Administration to overturn Iowa’s Second Congressional District election, unseating Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), and seating Democrat Rita Hart.

In an interview with CNN, Cartwright said, “The burden of proof in this matter lies with Ms. Hart, and her evidence would need to clear a very high bar to warrant action from the House. … Otherwise, election decisions made at the state and local level should be respected.”

House Democrats have publicly come out against the Pelosi and Harts plan, including Reps. Dean Phillips (MN), Elissa Slotkin (MI), Chris Pappas (NH), Susan Wild (PA), Lou Correa (CA), Rep. Josh Gotteimer (NJ), David Price (NC), and Dan Kildee (MI), as well as two moderate anonymous Democrats.

The defecting Democrats are also joined by Iowa Republicans and editorial boards from across the country who oppose Rita Hart and Pelosi’s partisan efforts to overturn a state-certified election in the House instead of in the Iowa Courts.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), recently told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday host Matthew Boyle, “Nancy Pelosi and her radical left socialist Democrat majority are literally trying to subvert democracy and overturn certified election results, and they are going to deny any Iowa voter. Frankly, they’re going to disenfranchise the Iowa voters who have already decided this thing.”

The House Administration Committee, chaired by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), has been working on a push to overturn Iowa’s state-certified Second Congressional District election. Rita Hart claims 22 legal votes should be counted but were wrongfully tossed out. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) officially won the election by six votes.