Donald Trump Launches Website to Communicate Online with Supporters

Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump launched a new website on Tuesday, which includes new ways to communicate with their supporters.

“President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch,” read the announcement from the office of the 45th president of the United States.

The website hosts information about the former president and first lady, but it also features ways to communicate online with the president.

One section encourages supporters to “share your thoughts” with the Trumps.

“In an effort to ensure that your requests and comments are received in a timely manner, it is strongly encouraged that you submit all correspondence online,” the website reads. “President and Mrs. Trump prefer not to receive letters, gifts, inquiries, and invitations through the mail.”

Anyone can submit correspondence, scheduling requests, and press inquiries for Donald or Melania Trump through the website.

One section of the website even allows supfporters to request a personalized greeting from the president and the first lady to mark a special occasion.

The list of occasions the Trumps could send greetings for includes birthdays, graduations, retirements, weddings, condolences, the birth of a new child, or military retirement.

The website also allows organizations to submit invitations for the Trumps.

“In an effort to ensure that your invitation is received in a timely manner, it is strongly recommended that you submit your request using the form below,” the website reads.

The website also includes information for interviews and press requests.