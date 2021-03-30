Jacques Pitteloud, Switzerland’s Ambassador to the United States, was assaulted Monday afternoon inside his Washington, DC, home by an intruder, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

The Post reports:

The shocking home invasion occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at the ambassador’s home, which is attached to the embassy, according to the records. The suspect, Christian David Mandeville of Oregon, had been denied entry to the property — so he hopped the outside security fence and pushed his way into the residence, the documents and Swiss officials said. A male Secret Service agent was quickly called to the location — with Mandeville still inside, the documents said.

The documents state that during the assault, Mandeville attempted to “push his way past” Pitteloud, which “pushed” the ambassador backward. The suspect was soon brought to the ground and arrested by the agent, who suffered injuries to his arm during the physical altercation.

Law enforcement charged Mandeville with assault of a foreign official, along with unlawful entry and resisting arrest.

“Neither the Ambassador nor any Embassy staff were harmed in this incident,” the Swiss Embassy said in a statement to the Post.

“The Embassy of Switzerland thanks the U.S. Secret Service and Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response,” the statement added.

Additionally, the embassy said Secret Service and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers found a suspicious package near Pitteloud and have since determined it possessed “no imminent threat to the safety of the ambassador, staff or embassy.”

The State Department has not issued a statement regarding the matter at this time.