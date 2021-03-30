President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.25 trillion “infrastructure” bill will only include $650 billion in funds for roads, bridges, and ports, a report revealed Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported details of the proposed package, citing anonymous sources familiar with the president’s plan.

The massive spending bill also includes $300 billion for housing, $400 billion for elderly and disabled care, and $300 billion to revive manufacturing in the United States, according to the Post.

Other spending priorities will include high-speed broadband Internet, strengthening the electric grid, and fixing or replacing water systems.

The proposal will also feature nearly $400 billion in “clean-energy credits” to promote “green” energy such as wind and solar.

The White House will release full details of the president’s plan on Wednesday when Biden travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for a kick-off event.

The proposal is the first step in Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. The second proposal will likely expand more welfare programs, including a child tax benefit, paid family leave, and an expansion in health insurance coverage.

The proposal suggests the White House has dialed back some of their more ambitious agenda items.

Earlier reports previewed a $3 trillion spending deal with only $1 trillion spent on infrastructure priorities.

Other proposals reportedly under consideration include free community college, free universal pre-kindergarten, affordable and energy-efficient housing, and charging stations for electric cars.