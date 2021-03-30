A majority of likely voters disagree with the reforms the Democrat-backed “For the People Act” would impose — from advancing ballot harvesting to forgoing basic voter ID requirements to vote — if signed into law, a National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) poll found.

The NRSC survey asked respondents for their opinions on a variety of measures the “For the People Act” would make a reality if the Senate passes the measure and President Joe Biden signs it into law. The bill, as Breitbart News detailed, would essentially strip states of their power, federalizing elections and compromising a state’s ability to clean its voter rolls, impose voter ID laws, and ban ballot harvesting.

While Democrats in the Senate are now vehemently pursuing this measure and accusing critics of embracing relics of the Jim Crow era, a majority of likely voters disagree with key facets of the measure.

Sixty-six percent either strongly or somewhat agree with the statement that it is “time to consider election reforms that will protect the process” and give “more confidence” in the results given the “number questions about potential voter fraud concerning the 2020 election.” The vast majority of Republicans, 89 percent, agree with that statement, followed by 63 percent of independents. However, 46 percent of Democrats agree compared to the 48 percent who disagree.

The survey also found:

56 percent oppose using tax dollars to pay for federal elections

81 percent express concern over allowing someday voter registration without any form of photo ID

77 percent favor requiring voters to show a valid photo ID when voting

83 percent are concerned about allowing “political organizations and activists to collect thousands of ballots and deliver them unsupervised to the country clerk, opening up the chance that the ballots could be destroyed or changed before they are submitted”

82 percent concerned by not requiring states to “regularly clean up their voter registration file to ensure that people who have died or moved out of state are removed from the file”

89 percent support requiring states to clean their voter registration file every two years

71 percent concerned about universal mail-in voting

88 percent favor increasing the number of polling locations and voting machines to reduce wait times on Election Day so there is “less reason for people to vote by mail”78 support requiring all ballot drop boxes to be inside elections officers or other government buildings so they can be monitored

The survey, taken March 8-11, 2021 among 1,200 likely general election voters, has a margin error of +/- 2.82 percent.