One of President Joe Biden’s dogs allegedly defecated on the floor of the White House on Wednesday, according to a pool report.

The incident occurred outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room.

“There was dog poo on the floor. It’s unclear which dog was responsible for it,” CBS White House reporter Kathryn Watson tweeted:

The messy incident comes a day after news emerged that Biden’s younger dog, Major, bit a National Park Service employee during his walk on Monday on the White House’s South Lawn.

The employee, who was on duty, required medical attention from the White House Medical Unit. The employee “returned to work without injury.”

This is Major’s second biting incident in a month. The first biting incident involved an encounter with a U.S. Secret Service employee, who had to seek treatment from the White House Medical Unit.

Biden defended Major’s aggressive behavior at the time, calling him a “sweet dog.”

“You turned a corner, and there’s two people they don’t know at all,” he said. “And you know, and they move — and he moves to protect.”

Major and Champ, Biden’s older dog, were moved to Delaware after the biting incident, where they both underwent additional training. Both of Biden’s dogs had just returned to the White House last week after spending some time in Delaware.