Gov. Cuomo Signs Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana in New York

New York State legalized marijuana for recreational use on Wednesday, making it the 15th state in the country to do so.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed the legislation on Wednesday, which creates “automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal.” The Democrat governor described it as a “historic day.”

“This is a historic day in New York — one that rights the wrongs of the past by putting an end to harsh prison sentences, embraces an industry that will grow the Empire State’s economy, and prioritizes marginalized communities so those that have suffered the most will be the first to reap the benefits,” Cuomo said in a statement, explaining it was a “top priority” of this year’s State of the State agenda.

“I’m proud these comprehensive reforms address and balance the social equity, safety and economic impacts of legal adult-use cannabis,” he said, thanking state lawmakers and the “tireless advocacy of so many for helping make today’s historic day possible”:

Highlights of the legislation include the establishment of an Office of Cannabis Management, an expansion of the use of medical cannabis, the creation of what Cuomo’s office describes as a “two-tier licensing structure that will allow for a large range of producers by separating those growers and processors from also owning retail stores,” and the creation of “automatic expungement or resentencing for anyone with a previous marijuana conviction that would now be legal under the law and provides necessary funding.”

Additionally, the law permits adults to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis outside of their home.

