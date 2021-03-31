At a press conference with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Wednesday, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) supported Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) as Congresswoman of Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

“The fact that matters is, we’re here today because voter integrity matters. It’s such an important time for our country to move forward, and we have to have full faith in our elections,” said Hinson, regarding Pelosi’s partisan efforts to overturn the election in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. She said election integrity bills have been working their way through state legislatures across the country, including working on one in congress.

Hinson noted “your vote counts” in Iowa. “We believe that firmly in Iowa, and that’s why I’m here today supporting my friend … and fellow congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.”

Talking about Miller-Meeks, Hinson said, “She is a true public servant. She is serving the people in Iowa, who elected her.”

Hinson said, slamming the Democrats for trying to overturn the election process:

These votes have again, have been certified, they’ve been recounted, and they’ve been counted again. Over and over again, the result is the same and your congresswoman here in Iowa Second District is Mariannette Miller-Meeks, so voter election integrity matters.

Hinson continued to say people in Iowa are noticing what is happening to Miller-Meeks. She mentioned Iowans started to come up to her at the grocery store, outraged and in support of Miller-Meeks.

Hinson is rallying behind Miller-Meeks since the House Administration Committee, chaired by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), has been working on a push to overturn Iowa’s state-certified Second Congressional District election. Rita Hart claims 22 legal votes should be counted but were wrongfully tossed out. Miller-Meeks officially won the election by six votes.

Currently, there are nine Democrats who have defected from Pelosi’s partisan effort to use the Committee on House Administration to overturn Iowa’s Second Congressional District election, unseating Miller-Meeks and seating Democrat Rita Hart.