Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, lashes out at former President Donald Trump in his forthcoming memoir, Beautiful Thing, accusing him of being “a vile man with a vile mission.”

“I became a proxy for Donald Trump’s fear that he wouldn’t be re-elected,” Biden reportedly writes in an excerpt obtained by The Guardian. “He pushed debunked conspiracy theories about work I did in Ukraine and China, even as his own children had pocketed millions in China and Russia and his former campaign manager [Paul Manafort] sat in a jail cell for laundering millions more from Ukraine.”

“None of that matters in an up-is-down Orwellian political climate,” the president’s son continues. “Trump believed that if he could destroy me, and by extension my father, he could dispatch any candidate of decency from either party, all while diverting attention from his own corrupt behavior.”

In another part of his book, Hunter addresses his lucrative board of directors membership at the Ukrainian gas giant Burisma, saying that while his time there was not unethical, he would not have joined the company if he could go back in time.

“I did nothing unethical, and have never been charged with wrongdoing,” Biden writes.

“In our current political environment, I don’t believe it would make any difference if I took that seat or not. I’d be attacked anyway.”

“What I do believe, in this current climate, is that it wouldn’t matter what I did or didn’t do,” he continues. “The attacks weren’t intended for me. They were meant to wound my dad.”

Biden also reportedly takes a swipe at Trump’s children, writing: “I am not Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr. I’ve worked for someone other than my father. I rose and fell on my own.”

Hunter has received much scrutiny over his gig with Burisma, for which he was paid a lucrative $83,000 per month to serve as a board member, despite his lack of expertise in the oil and gas industry. In an October 2019 interview, the younger Biden admitted that his father’s political position helped him secure the well-paying position.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Probably not, in retrospect,” Biden told ABC News when asked if he would have obtained the job at the energy firm without his father’s connections. “But that’s—you know—I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.”

Biden’s dealing with Burisma was first detailed by Peter Schweizer, senior contributor at Breitbart News, in his book Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.