Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Wednesday the Democrat’s legislation to reduce election integrity is a “dishonest power grab” in a “controversial” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) video.

“And you also have to know, if you oppose the Democrat’s power grab, Democrats will call you racist,” Scott detailed before adding, “the American People don’t buy that. And they are on our [Republican] side.”

The video shows evidence of Scott’s argument, when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) proclaimed in a shown clip, “There’s been a huge effort by Republican legislatures throughout the country to suppress the vote.”

The next clip reveals Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) explaining, “the other side keeps pushing these terrible tactics” with Schumer immediately adding “that’s racist. Your’e racists plain and simple.”

The video comes after a poll has indicated “the American people what fair elections with no fraud,” with 75 percent of Americans supporting voter ID laws that require voters to show photo identification before voting. Sixty percent of Democrats also agree.

Rasmussen said:

75% Support Voter ID Laws As the U.S. Senate considers legislation that would revamp America’s election laws, voters still overwhelmingly support laws requiring that voters show identification before casting a ballot. Seventy-five percent (75%) of Likely U.S. Voters believe voters should be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote. Only 21% are opposed to such a requirement. Thirty-six states have enacted some form of voter ID law, but those laws would be nullified if the Senate approves H.R. 1, which passed the House on a party-line vote. Critics say H.R. 1 “would force states to allow anyone to vote who simply signs a form saying that they are who they claim they are.” Support for voter ID laws has actually increased since 2018, when 67% said voters should be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote. Eighty-nine percent (89%) of Republicans support voter ID requirements, as do 60% of Democrats and 77% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

Another poll also suggests Biden voters, Latino citizens, and black Americans overwhelmingly support voter ID laws as follows:

Biden voters support Voter ID by 38 points: 62-24 percent

Black American voters support Voter ID by 42 points: 64-22 percent

Latino voters support Voter ID by 62 points: 78-16 percent

Democrats are currently forming legislation to trash 35 state voter ID laws. H.R. 1, dubbed “For the People Act,” has passed the House and will move to the Senate.