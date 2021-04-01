Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent a letter Wednesday to the Justice Department and intelligence community asking that documents be handed over to Congress on any information tying Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, to Chinese government-connected foreign nationals he did business with.

The top Republicans’ letter was sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines asking for any documents which contain details on Hunter Biden’s financial ties to several Chinese business people.

“As you know, we have been reviewing financial transactions and connections between and among members of the Biden family and foreign nationals connected to the communist Chinese government, including its military and intelligence services,” the Republicans wrote. “Hunter Biden had a close and personal relationship with Ye Jianming, who reportedly had links to the communist regime’s People’s Liberation Army.”

Text messages from 2017 showed the two communicated on a “regular basis,” and the pair had a “standing once a week call,” they wrote. “Hunter Biden had a close association with Gongwen Dong and Chi Ping “Patrick” Ho, who were also business associates of Ye’s.”

The Senators continued to explain why it is important for Congress to access these documents: