Homeowner Takes Alleged Intruder’s Gun, Kills Him with It

A San Diego, California, homeowner managed to take a gun away from an alleged intruder Tuesday night, only to shoot and kill the suspect when he allegedly charged the homeowner thereafter.

KFOR reports the incident occurred around 9 p.m. The homeowner called 911 to report the exchange and police arrived on scene to find “a man with several gunshot wounds lying inside the home.”

Fox 40 notes the deceased suspect was one of two alleged intruders who were in the home when the homeowner arrived that night.

One of the alleged intruders was armed but the 62-year-old homeowner was able to take away his gun.

The deceased suspect was 39-years-old.

The second intruder fled the scene once shots were fired and police describe him as being in his 30s.

