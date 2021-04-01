Kentucky Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Nine-Year-Old Girl

Randal Clark was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the March 17 assault of a nine-year-old girl.

Randall Clark, 43, is accused of repeatedly punching his girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter in the face, resulting in facial fractures and broken teeth. Police said they responded after the girl was found walking on a street in Jefferson County, with a bloody nose.

According to law enforcement, the girl told officers Clark had struck her. Her mother transported her to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she met with investigators. Police say the mother received a text from Clark, apologizing.

According to court documents obtained by WDRB, the little girl will have to undergo surgeries to repair the physical damage left by the alleged assault. Clark was taken into custody on Wednesday and is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He has been charged with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree assault.