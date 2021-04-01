Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Wednesday that many border patrol officers are either quitting or considering retirement because of President Joe Biden’s open borders policies.

Along with many other House Republicans from Texas, Gohmert traveled to the border this week to witness the migrant crisis that unfolded at the American southern border less than 100 days into Biden’s administration.

Gohmert said his most recent visit to the southern border struck a stark contrast compared to his visits under President Donald Trump.

“It’s incredible how many more people were coming across than I’ve ever seen, and I’ve spent a lot of time at the border,” the Texas conservative told Breitbart News.

Gohmert said many border patrol officers told him the border was “under control” under Trump.

The Texas conservative said border patrol officers told him and members of the Texas delegation Biden’s lack of enforcement at the border has led many officers to consider retirement or quit.

Gohmert said, “One of them, who was a high-ranking border patrolman, he indicated he’s retiring because he just can’t take this anymore.”

“He said if Trump were reelected, he would have stayed,” he said.

Gohmert tweeted this week that one border patrol facility has become overwhelmed by the “Biden Border Crisis”:

House #TexasDelegation report from the border: -Donna facility supposed to hold 250, currently has 5700 in custody -3,700 UACs -1600 family units -365 adults -None are tested for COVID here unless showing symptoms#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/qpgtn4t03d — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 29, 2021

In contrast to the current crisis at the border, Gohmert said Trump continued to build the border wall.

Gohmert also noted that many border patrol officers who could not retire are “looking for other” jobs.

He said, “We’re losing control of our country, and it’s happening more quickly than ever the Biden administration is willing to realize and acknowledge.”

“It’s just out of control, and he cannot handle this continued assault on America across our border and our hands being tied and not allowed to do anything about it,” Gohmert said.