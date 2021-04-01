The Orange County, California, mass shooting suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez.

Breitbart News reported that four people were killed in the Orange County attack, including one child.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in a business park and the suspect was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police.

ABC 7 now notes the suspect has been identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez. His “last known address [is] in Fullerton.”

Gonzalez remained hospitalized from his injuries on Thursday.

Police recovered a pistol, handcuffs, and ammunition from the scene after subduing Gonzalez.

Newsweek indicates that police believe the shooting “was motivated by personal and business relationships that existed between the suspect and the victims.”

Gonzalez allegedly used a bicycle lock to hold gates to the business park closed and this meant officers had to cut through the lock before getting into the park to counter the shooter.

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, gun confiscation laws, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, a limit in the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy in a given month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and controls on the sale of ammunition.

