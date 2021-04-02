Live Wire*** Capitol on Lockdown After Vehicle Rams Barricade, Injuring 2 Officers

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown Friday after a vehicle attempted to ram through a barricade, injuring two United States Capitol Police officers, according to law enforcement.

2:06 P.M. —

BREAKING: Law enforcement sources tell @ABC News a suspect is dead after an encounter with Capitol Police. via @JackDate

and @MLevineReports — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) April 2, 2021

2:01 P.M. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn issue statements:

Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 2, 2021

I am praying for the United States Capitol Police Officers that were injured in the line of duty today. These brave officers put their life on the line each and every day to defend our Capitol. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 2, 2021

2:00 P.M. — A National Guard presence has formed near the Capitol.

At 1:44 p.m. National Guard troops responded to the North Barricade entrance of the Capitol where USCP reports a car struck two officers pic.twitter.com/etTT5M0Wn3 — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) April 2, 2021

A large National Guard presence has formed outside the Capitol. @markpmeredith pic.twitter.com/WKrG8mOjKR — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) April 2, 2021

1:52 P.M. —

BREAKING / NBC News: Three law enforcement officials say the suspect at the U.S. Capitol tried to ram a barrier and then exited their vehicle with a knife and was shot by Capitol police. Reported w/ @jonathan4ny and @PeteWilliamsNBC — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 2, 2021

1:26 P.M. —USCP has responded to the North Barricade vehicle access point amid reports that an individual rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. Both officers were wounded. The suspect is in custody. Both the officers and suspect are en route to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Reporters are sharing videos of the scene:

Appears that a car smashed into the barrier. Two people are on stretchers. Can’t see whether it’s an officer or civilian pic.twitter.com/Ud5WYGyKFu — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021

1:10 P.M. —U.S. Capitol Police have sent out an alert notifying that Capitol buildings are under lockdown “due to an external security threat.” Staff members have been told they could not enter or exit the buildings.