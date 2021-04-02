A man in Florida is hoping the state’s residents will join him for an upcoming “Million Maskless March and Mask Burning” in Fort Lauderdale.

Organizer Chris Nelson posted the event on the Free Florida website Monday and invited people to gather April 10 at 3:00 p.m. on the Corner of A1A and Las Olas.

The date “marks one year of mask tyranny in Broward County,” he wrote, announcing, “We will mark that date with a celebration of freedom!” He elaborated:

It will feature recognition and prizes for those who have faithfully endured this last year, addresses from local leaders and activists and most importantly (and fun) a mask burning! The mask burning is in full cooperation with local law enforcement and will be done in a safe and controlled manner. Following the mask burning we will March north on A1A, make a sharp left at Seabreeze and march back to where we began. The event will be over by 5pm.

When Breitbart News asked why he organized the march, Nelson said southeast Florida and Orlando still have mask mandates.

“We have these radical communist mayors that are drunk on power because they are living under a never-ending state of emergency,” he commented.

Nelson praised Gov. Ron DeSantis’s leadership but also urged him to end Florida’s state of emergency.

“Because we have these communist psychopaths in our Broward County government, our Palm Beach government, and our Miami-Dade government that are using his state of emergency as an excuse to stay in their state of emergency,” he commented.

Nelson anticipates the march will be a huge success because so many have expressed their support.

“I am getting absolute love from people over this event because people are over this, they are over it. People are like, ‘I gotta put this on when I go into a grocery store?’ I mean, I don’t wear a mask, I don’t. And I will challenge anybody if they try to question me in Walmart, or in a Trader Joe’s, wherever,” he explained.

The organizer’s post encouraged attendees to bring signs to the event, calling them “very important.”

“Signs with three to six BIG BOLD WORDS are the best. ‘MASKS ARE SLAVERY’. ‘NO MORE MASKS’. ‘MASKS OFF CHILDREN’. ‘NO VACCINE PASSPORTS’ are good examples,” the post read.

The march is being organized by groups such as ReOpen South Florida, UnMasking America, and the Libertarian Party of Broward County.

Meanwhile, Gov. DeSantis vowed Monday to push back against the drive for vaccine passports, describing it as a “completely unacceptable” idea, according to Breitbart News.