Iowa Becomes 19th State to End Concealed Carry Permit Requirement

On Friday Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed legislation into law ending her state’s requirement that law-abiding citizens get a permit from the government before exercising the right to bear arms.

On March 18, 2021, Breitbart News reported constitutional carry legislation, House File 756, passed the Iowa House and was headed to the Senate.

On March 22, 2021, We Are Iowa noted H.F. 756 passed the Iowa Senate.

Gov. Reynolds signed H.F. 756 into law and it takes effect on July 1, 2021. Upon signing the law, Reynolds stressed H.R. 756 “protects the Second Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens while still preventing the sale of firearms to criminals and other dangerous individuals.”

Reynold’s signature makes Iowa the 19th state to end the requirement for law-abiding citizens to get a permit before carrying a gun for self-defense.

The other 18 states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

