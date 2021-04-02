Jill Biden Plays the April Fool to Prank Traveling Press

First Lady Jill Biden pranked traveling reporters Thursday by disguising herself as a flight attendant to issue ice cream treats in an April Fool stunt.

AFP reports her own staff, Secret Service and press were treated to dessert by a woman with short black hair, a black face mask and a nametag that read “Jasmine,” who made her way through the cabins as the first lady traveled home to Washington after visiting California.

Five minutes later, “Jasmine” reappeared in the press section, wig removed, revealing herself to be none other than Biden herself.

“April Fool’s!” a tickled Biden told reporters.

The Biden japery came at the end of a day that saw her mocked for her attempt to speak Spanish while on a visit to California, as Breitbart News reported.

Jill Biden humiliated herself again. https://t.co/u3kFscfnNH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 1, 2021

The ice cream bar incident is not the first time Biden has tricked fellow travelers aboard her plane, according to the AFP report.

She once stuffed herself in an overhead compartment on Air Force Two when her husband Joe Biden was vice president, shouting “Boo!” at the first person to open the bin, according to U.S. media.

A pool report on Thursday’s incident admitted the journalists had been “totally fooled” but took “comfort in the fact that none of FLOTUS’ staff recognized Dr. Biden in disguise either.”

The vanilla ice cream bars with hard chocolate coating “were delicious,” it added.

In her 2019 memoir, Where the Light Enters, Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

When her husband was vice president during the Obama administration, she once hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two, frightening the first person who was unlucky enough to try to pack his luggage there.

AFP contributed to this story