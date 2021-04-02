A double-masked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was filmed riding his bike in Washington, D.C., Thursday with a gas-guzzling security SUV following close behind.

The Joe Biden appointee, who has made battling “climate change” and systemic racism centerpieces of the Department of Transportation agenda, was filmed by CNN reporter DJ Judd biking to the White House for the Cabinet meeting:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg biked to the White House for today's Cabinet Meeting, it would appear. pic.twitter.com/XfYRB3COqm — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 1, 2021

While Buttigieg’s face is never visible — thanks in part to him sporting two masks while outside — the video begins with his bike being unloaded from a security vehicle. An agent, who at one point speaks into his lapel, secures the bike rack on the rear of the SUV.

Buttigieg eventually mounted the bike and the SUV followed close behind.

The biker’s clothing appeared to match what Buttigieg was wearing at the White House meeting:

A Cabinet that looks like America. pic.twitter.com/XZNOSTE2GJ — President Biden (@POTUS) April 2, 2021

In the early days of the administration, Buttigieg was spotted riding a bike in the District.

In February, Politico reporter Michael Stratford shared a video of a slightly wobbly Buttigieg riding his bike through the Navy Yard area of the city:

Cabinet secretaries ⁦@bikeshare⁩ home from work, too. A person who appears to be ⁦@SecretaryPete⁩ rolling through Navy Yard just now: pic.twitter.com/CmMS9psCQu — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) February 25, 2021

Two other riders were with the newly confirmed secretary. It was not clear if they are security agents.

Boston Globe reporter Jazmine Ulloa said in March, Buttigieg used a four-SUV motorcade to purchase a used bike:

Our neighbor sells used bikes, and last week he met a customer at a Petworth Pizza Hut. He said he was waiting for the person when a couple of black government SUVs pulled up and then a couple more — and then, out pops Pete Buttigieg. — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) March 11, 2021

The bike seller “said he was waiting for the person when a couple of government SUVs pulled up and then a couple more — and then, out pops Pete Buttigieg.”

The man sold a “hybrid commuter” to the secretary. It is not clear if he rode it, or the SUV hauled it back to his home.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.