Two hundred corporations issued a joint statement opposing election integrity legislation similar to Georgia’s recently passed voter ID law, while many require identification to use their services.

The signed letter includes PayPal, Major League Baseball (MLB), United Airlines, Microsoft, Uber, and Cisco, who called on “elected leaders in every state capitol and in Congress to work across the aisle and ensure that every eligible American has the freedom to easily cast their ballot and participate fully in our democracy.”

“There are hundreds of bills threatening to make voting more difficult in dozens of states nationwide,” the statement added, referencing Georgia’s passed integrity law that limits the number and location of drop boxes, reforms voter ID requirements, and modernizes the state’s voter rolls.

Like the State of Georgia’s voter ID requirement, PayPal, MLB, United Airlines, and Uber also require identification to use their services. PayPal, for example, requires an ID to confirm their customers’ identity, and United Airlines demands an ID to book a flight. Uber also conducts an ID check before individuals may participate in their ride-sharing platform, while the MLB asks for ID at will call ticket windows.

PayPal says they won’t change their ID requirement, even after condemning ID for voting pic.twitter.com/rIBJ5m0YmV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 5, 2021

The letter from the 200 companies comes after MLB decided to remove their All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, over their voter ID law after President Joe Biden said he would “support” such a move. “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” he said.

Critics, such as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), have called MLB’s relocation efforts “woke.”

Marco Rubio to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred: “I am under no illusion you intend to resign as a member from Augusta National Golf Club. To do so would require a personal sacrifice, as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All Star Game from Atlanta.” pic.twitter.com/4ep07Kf7vu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 5, 2021

“Woke” @MLB just took away the over $100,000,000 in revenue the All-Star Game and draft bring to predominantly black Atlanta businesses because rich white leftists complained about GA’s voter integrity law. pic.twitter.com/Wnj50QogrE — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 2, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed MLB’s decision Monday by conveying, “private sector entities are going to make decisions. And that’s their role to do so.”

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki defends the GA boycott, MLB moving All-Star Game: “that’s their role”https://t.co/zauWEWz7CA pic.twitter.com/dRYVZxSni4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2021

She also said Biden would continue to spend his time making it “easier and not harder to vote.” The Biden administration has not spoken to the requirement of showing identification to obtain food stamps, welfare, Medicaid/Social Security, unemployment benefits, marriage certificates, hotel accommodations, casino chips, and prescription drugs.