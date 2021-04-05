At Least 34 Shot over Easter Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 34 people were shot, seven fatally, over Easter weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported 19 people were shot, one fatally, Good Friday into Easter morning alone. By Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the violence had continued, resulting in at least 34 people shot, seven fatally, for the entire Easter weekend.

The Chicago Tribune observed all seven weekend fatalities occurred on Easter Sunday.

Chicago is on track for record-breaking gun crime this year. For example, CNN explained the number of shooting victims for March 2021 was at a level police have not seen in four years:

For 2021, there were 233 shooting incidents and 298 shooting victims, police data show. In March of 2020, there were 146 shootings and 175 victims; in March 2019 there were 136 shooting incidents and 165 victims; and in 2018 there were also 136 shootings, with 151 victims.

Shootings in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago “are up nearly 40 percent” over where they were at this point in 2020 and homicides are up “33 percent in the first three months of the year compared to 2020.”

