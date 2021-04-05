Hunter Biden Claims ‘No Recollection’ of Meeting Stripper Baby Mama

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, writes in his forthcoming memoir that he has “no recollection” of meeting the stripper who gave birth to his fourth child.

The New York Post writes:

Writing in his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” that will hit bookstores on Tuesday, President Biden’s son describes years of drug and alcohol addiction and the numerous sexual encounters he had with women. ​”​It’s why I would later challenge in court the woman in Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine. I had no recollection of our encounter. That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for,” he writes in the book. The stripper, Lunden Alexis Roberts, was working in a DC strip club when she met Hunter, who had been going through “more than four years of active addiction.” […] Hunter and Roberts reached a settlement for child support last March, The Post reported.

In an interview released Friday, Hunter confirmed his addiction struggles led to an incident where he was chased by his father at his Delaware home during the 2020 presidential election.

“I tried to go to my car, and my girls literally locked the door to my car and said, ‘Dad, dad, please, you can’t, no, no.’ This was the hardest part of the book to write. And he grabbed me, in a hug, and grabbed me,” Hunter recalled of the interaction with his father. “He gave me a bear hug. And he said, he just cried, he said, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. Please.’”

“I thought, I need to figure out a way to tell him that I’m going to do something so that I can go take another hit,” the younger Biden continued. “That’s the only thing I could think. Literally, that’s how powerful. I don’t know of a force more powerful than my family’s love, except addiction.”

In another portion of the interview, Hunter revealed that he smoked parmesan cheese after mistaking it for crack cocaine.

“I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs smoking anything that resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone – than anyone you know,” he admitted.

Biden also conceded that the laptop which contained emails detailing his businesses with Ukraine energy firm Burisma, which were the center of a scandal during the campaign, could be in fact be his.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that was the– that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he said.