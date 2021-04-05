George Soros’s grantmaking Open Society Foundations have pledged $20 million to push President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and social welfare proposals.

Axios reports the financial backing could drive a call to action for other Democratic donors and activists who support the president’s initial $2 trillion+ infrastructure plan but are calling for Biden to go bigger.

It will be a continuation of a personal drive Soros has maintained to back Democrats and their policies.

Fighting the forces of Soros-funded radicalism is an around-the-clock job that requires enormous focus and resources. https://t.co/jkBEtpbgRP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 10, 2021

“Every initiative proposed by President Biden has broad public support,” said Tom Perriello, the executive director of Open Society-U.S., according to Axios. Perriello added he was determined to drive the process, “we’ve seen popular reforms get demonized before by partisans and special interests, and we are not going to let that happen.

“Facts don’t always win without some real muscle put behind getting those facts in front of the American people.”

The Axios report maintains the $20 million funding will come from George Soros’s main foundation and his 501(c)4 advocacy group to activate many of the grassroots progressive organizations that took the lead in opposing President Trump’s agenda.

REVEALED: An anti-deportation group partnering with George Soros's Open Society Foundation is one of the groups behind the "defund the police" movement. https://t.co/rmSYGkC583 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 20, 2020

Grassroots organizing – not paid advertising – will be used to further the agenda.

“We hope this effort on the part of organizers and donors will give the Biden administration and Congress the assurance that they need to go as big, bold and fast as possible,” said Leah Hunt-Hendrix, who co-founded Way to Win, a progressive donor network.