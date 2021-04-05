Spirit Airlines has released a response to a video that went viral across social media platforms on Monday that showed an unidentified flight attendant telling a family to get off the plane due to their two-year-old’s unwillingness to wear a face mask.

In the statement, which was shared to Twitter, Spirit Airlines falsely claimed the dispute was over the adults in the party, who the airline claims were “not complying with the federal mask requirement”:

We’re aware of incorrect information circulating about Spirit Airlines Flight 138 from Orlando to Atlantic City. The flight was delayed due to the adults in a party not complying with the federal mask requirement. We have allowed the Guests to continue on the flight to their destination after assurances of compliance. The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority.

Contrary to the statement from Spirit Airlines, the video circulating social media clearly shows the flight attendant discussing the need for the two-year-old child to wear a face mask, causing a two-hour delay for the many passengers seated on the plane preparing for takeoff.

“What did I do,” the mother asked when she was approached by the flight attendant.

“I told you, noncompliance you will have to get off,” the flight attendant said as she motioned towards the front of the aircraft. “I didn’t wanna do this, but you have to pick up your stuff…”

More of the @SpiritAirlines incident. FYI, following the @FlyFrontier incident a few weeks back, @FAANews sent warning letters to passengers who at the time were not even accused of not wearing masks that they were in violation of the mask rule. Letter can’r even be appealed! pic.twitter.com/e7ZgQzA4NV — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 5, 2021

When asked again why the family was being told to get off the plane, the flight attendant told them their two-year-old daughter was “not compliant with the masks.”

“She’s not wearing one,” the flight attendant said to the mother who held the child in her lap.

Breitbart News reached out to Spirit Airlines for more information on the incident via phone and email and received no immediate response.

